Indian Stock Markets Rally Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Indian stock markets opened on an optimistic note Thursday, with indices showing resilience even as tensions between India and Pakistan escalate. The Nifty 50 index started the day at 24,289, marking a gain of 42.30 points or 0.17%, while the BSE Sensex saw a modest rise of 28.72 points, opening at 79,830.15.

Market analysts highlighted that foreign portfolio investor inflows into India remain robust despite geopolitical uncertainties. They warned that any military conflict between India and Pakistan could lead to a significant market sell-off. Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga noted the continued strength from FPIs, even as concerns loom over potential Indian retaliation following the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir.

Globally, investor sentiment has improved due to hopes for progress on tariff agreements, with US markets seeing gains for the third consecutive day. Market players anticipate new tariff announcements that might bolster confidence further. Meanwhile, several key Indian companies are set to release their Q4 earnings, including Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki India, adding another layer of interest to market movements. Asian markets reflected similar positivity, trading in the green.

