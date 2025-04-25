Shanthi Gears: Steady Growth Amidst Challenges in Q4 2025

Shanthi Gears Ltd, a prominent player in the manufacturing sector, announced a profit after tax of Rs 22.46 crore for the January to March 2025 quarter, reflecting a decrease from Rs 25.68 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company, based in Tamil Nadu and part of the diversified Murugappa Group, saw its annual profit after tax rise to Rs 96.03 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 82.25 crore the previous year.

With a focus on revenue, profitability, return on invested capital, and free cash flow, Shanthi Gears reported a total income increase to Rs 619.28 crore, up from Rs 557.11 crore, while the open order book as of March 31, 2025, stood at Rs 239 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)