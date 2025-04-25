Left Menu

India Takes Bold Stance After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The National Stock Exchange of India pledges financial aid to victims' families of the Pahalgam attack. PM Modi issues stern warning to terrorists. India plans diplomatic and treaty measures against Pakistan in response to terrorism. Key actions include suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and visa restrictions.

National Stock Exchange headquarters, in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the National Stock Exchange of India has announced a financial aid package totaling Rs 1 crore to assist the families of the victims.

NSE's MD and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, emphasized the nation's collective mourning, asserting support for affected families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a firm statement, promising to track and punish those responsible for terrorism. He declared India's resolve to pursue terrorists relentlessly, ensuring their actions will not undermine national spirit.

In reaction to the attack, the Indian government has decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty from 1960 with Pakistan, pending cessation of cross-border terrorism support. Additionally, the Integrated Check Post Attari will be shuttered immediately, and severe restrictions will be enacted against Pakistani nationals.

The Indian government has further declared certain military diplomatic staff as Persona Non Grata, requiring their departure within a week. The composition of diplomatic staff in both countries will be reduced significantly by May 2025.

