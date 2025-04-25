Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges to Historic Profit Heights

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, has announced a significant financial milestone with a 47.3% surge in net profit, reaching Rs 3,003 crore for the quarter ending in March 2025. This gain is attributed to record metal volumes and a reduction in production costs.

CEO Arun Misra attributed the outstanding financial performance to several factors, including an increase in renewable energy use and favorable conditions on the London Metal Exchange. As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, HZL has effectively managed to enhance its market premium, further contributing to its best-ever quarterly profit outcome.

Looking ahead, HZL plans to invest between USD 225 million and USD 250 million as growth capex. With a leaner cost structure, the company remains resilient amidst global economic uncertainties and is committed to delivering industry-leading returns while meeting domestic demand.

