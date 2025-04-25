Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges to Historic Profit Heights

Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a 47.3% increase in net profit to Rs 3,003 crore in Q4 2025, driven by record production and lower costs. The company plans a growth capex of USD 225-250 million, aiming to sustain its position amid market challenges, with a strong balance sheet and strategic direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:03 IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges to Historic Profit Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, has announced a significant financial milestone with a 47.3% surge in net profit, reaching Rs 3,003 crore for the quarter ending in March 2025. This gain is attributed to record metal volumes and a reduction in production costs.

CEO Arun Misra attributed the outstanding financial performance to several factors, including an increase in renewable energy use and favorable conditions on the London Metal Exchange. As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, HZL has effectively managed to enhance its market premium, further contributing to its best-ever quarterly profit outcome.

Looking ahead, HZL plans to invest between USD 225 million and USD 250 million as growth capex. With a leaner cost structure, the company remains resilient amidst global economic uncertainties and is committed to delivering industry-leading returns while meeting domestic demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025