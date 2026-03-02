India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:59 IST
- Country:
- India
India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canada and India are charting their own course for the future; it is expansion of a valued partnership with new ambition: PM Carney.
Canada and India's Diplomatic Renaissance: A New Era of Partnership
India and Canada finalise terms of reference document for comprehensive economic partnership agreement.
India and Canada decided to soon finalise a comprehensive economic partnership agreement: PM Modi after talks with Canadian PM Carney.
Inauguration of Micron Technology plant here in India reflects deep Indo-US partnership: PM Modi in Sanand.