Revamp and Revenue: BEST's New Strategy for Maharashtra
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged BEST to generate new income through innovative projects like building theatres for Marathi films at bus depots. A holistic development plan aiming for modern buses and cooperative transit systems is on the agenda, emphasizing financial sustainability and strategic partnerships.
In an effort to rejuvenate Maharashtra's public transportation and civic amenities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has tasked BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) with finding ways to generate new sources of income.
Among the suggestions, Fadnavis advocated building theatres for Marathi films at bus depots, thus tapping into the cultural sector for financial gain. The CM also emphasized the need for state-of-the-art buses to enhance passenger comfort and urged the formulation of a leasing policy for redeveloping bus depots.
Further, collaboration with Google is underway to provide passengers with real-time updates. As part of the broader improvement strategy, a fare increase was proposed to align ticket prices with other modes of transport. BEST also aims to transition to a fully electric bus fleet by 2027, reflecting a commitment to sustainability.
