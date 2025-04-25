Left Menu

Revamp and Revenue: BEST's New Strategy for Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged BEST to generate new income through innovative projects like building theatres for Marathi films at bus depots. A holistic development plan aiming for modern buses and cooperative transit systems is on the agenda, emphasizing financial sustainability and strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:15 IST
Revamp and Revenue: BEST's New Strategy for Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to rejuvenate Maharashtra's public transportation and civic amenities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has tasked BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) with finding ways to generate new sources of income.

Among the suggestions, Fadnavis advocated building theatres for Marathi films at bus depots, thus tapping into the cultural sector for financial gain. The CM also emphasized the need for state-of-the-art buses to enhance passenger comfort and urged the formulation of a leasing policy for redeveloping bus depots.

Further, collaboration with Google is underway to provide passengers with real-time updates. As part of the broader improvement strategy, a fare increase was proposed to align ticket prices with other modes of transport. BEST also aims to transition to a fully electric bus fleet by 2027, reflecting a commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025