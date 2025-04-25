India's Food Future: Empowering Innovation and Youth in Processing Sector

Union Minister Chirag Paswan emphasized the vast potential within India's food processing sector during a recent event in Sonipat, Haryana. He advocated for harnessing innovation and equipping youth with necessary skills to transform India into a global food powerhouse, creating significant employment opportunities in the process.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries, alongside the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM)-Kundli, inaugurated the second edition of SUFALAM 2025. This two-day event aims to bolster India's food processing sector through entrepreneurship and collaboration, in line with the national goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Secretary Subrata Gupta highlighted the need to improve food productivity sustainably, addressing rising food demands and limited land. The ministry supports industry growth with measures to increase production, reduce wastage, and build infrastructure. Over 250 startups from 23 states attended the conclave, highlighting the sector's vibrant future.

(With inputs from agencies.)