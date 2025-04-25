Left Menu

India's Food Future: Empowering Innovation and Youth in Processing Sector

Union Minister Chirag Paswan highlighted the vast opportunities in India's food processing sector, emphasizing innovation and skill development. The Ministry for Food Processing Industries, in collaboration with NIFTEM, launched SUFALAM 2025 to support startups and align with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, aiming to boost productivity while minimizing wastage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:25 IST
India's Food Future: Empowering Innovation and Youth in Processing Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan emphasized the vast potential within India's food processing sector during a recent event in Sonipat, Haryana. He advocated for harnessing innovation and equipping youth with necessary skills to transform India into a global food powerhouse, creating significant employment opportunities in the process.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries, alongside the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM)-Kundli, inaugurated the second edition of SUFALAM 2025. This two-day event aims to bolster India's food processing sector through entrepreneurship and collaboration, in line with the national goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Secretary Subrata Gupta highlighted the need to improve food productivity sustainably, addressing rising food demands and limited land. The ministry supports industry growth with measures to increase production, reduce wastage, and build infrastructure. Over 250 startups from 23 states attended the conclave, highlighting the sector's vibrant future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025