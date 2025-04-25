Maharashtra Airports Ready for Kumbh Mela: Expansion Plans Unveiled

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given the nod to significant improvements for Shirdi Airport, anticipating higher pilgrim traffic for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. The approved upgrades involve building two helipads and eight parking lots.

During the Maharashtra Airport Development Company's 91st board meeting, Fadnavis emphasized enhancing regional connectivity. Plans include lengthening Amravati airport's runway due to increasing industrial activities.

Other airports like Latur, Karad, and Chandrapur also feature in the state's expansion blueprint, aligning with the UDAN scheme to enhance air travel across 16 routes within Maharashtra.

