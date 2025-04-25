Left Menu

Maharashtra Airports Ready for Kumbh Mela: Expansion Plans Unveiled

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved major upgrades for Shirdi Airport, including helipads and parking to accommodate pilgrims for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. The expansion complements the modernization and expansion initiatives for other regional airports to bolster connectivity under the UDAN scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:27 IST
Maharashtra Airports Ready for Kumbh Mela: Expansion Plans Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given the nod to significant improvements for Shirdi Airport, anticipating higher pilgrim traffic for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. The approved upgrades involve building two helipads and eight parking lots.

During the Maharashtra Airport Development Company's 91st board meeting, Fadnavis emphasized enhancing regional connectivity. Plans include lengthening Amravati airport's runway due to increasing industrial activities.

Other airports like Latur, Karad, and Chandrapur also feature in the state's expansion blueprint, aligning with the UDAN scheme to enhance air travel across 16 routes within Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025