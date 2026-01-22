iNvent's Expansion: Making Apple More Accessible

iNvent, an Apple retail partner, has launched its 14th store in Delhi, the largest Apple premium partner store in the capital. Founder Swarn Bajaj believes that the expanding Apple ecosystem benefits their operations, even with two existing Apple Stores in the region.

The growth of Apple's presence is evident with its record shipment of 5 million iPhones in the last quarter, leading in both premium and super-premium smartphone segments. Bajaj emphasizes the opportunity in tier 2 and 3 cities that are currently underserved.

Situated in Pitampura, a strategic location for iNvent, the new store covers 3,833 square feet and serves a diverse clientele of students and small businesses. iNvent plans further expansion in Indian states like Haryana and Rajasthan to widen Apple's reach.

