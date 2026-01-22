Left Menu

iNvent's Expansion: Making Apple More Accessible

iNvent opens its 14th store in Delhi, marking it as the largest Apple premium partner location in the area. With a growing Apple ecosystem, iNvent's strategy includes expanding into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, complementing Apple's direct presence. The Pitampura store targets both students and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

iNvent, an Apple retail partner, has launched its 14th store in Delhi, the largest Apple premium partner store in the capital. Founder Swarn Bajaj believes that the expanding Apple ecosystem benefits their operations, even with two existing Apple Stores in the region.

The growth of Apple's presence is evident with its record shipment of 5 million iPhones in the last quarter, leading in both premium and super-premium smartphone segments. Bajaj emphasizes the opportunity in tier 2 and 3 cities that are currently underserved.

Situated in Pitampura, a strategic location for iNvent, the new store covers 3,833 square feet and serves a diverse clientele of students and small businesses. iNvent plans further expansion in Indian states like Haryana and Rajasthan to widen Apple's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

