Timely Alert Foils Track Tampering in Southern Railway

An attempt to tamper with track fastenings on the busy Arakkonam-Chennai section was foiled by vigilant railway staff and advanced signaling systems. The Southern Railway lauds their staff's quick response, while the NIA and other authorities investigate the incident to ensure passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning attempt to compromise train operations on the Arakkonam-Chennai section was successfully thwarted. The Southern Railway praised the quick response of its staff and the efficiency of the signaling system for averting a potential catastrophe.

The incident occurred near the Tiruvalangadu railway station in Tiruvallur district, where unknown miscreants attempted to tamper with track fastenings. Thanks to the alertness of railway staff and an alarm from the signaling system, the threat was neutralized.

Investigations are underway, led by the government railway police, the Railway Protection Force, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Officials have vowed that the perpetrators will face legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

