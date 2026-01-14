Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Promise of Unspecified 'Help'

In a recent statement, Donald Trump encouraged continued protests in Iran, urging citizens to maintain pressure on the government's clerical establishment while promising vague 'help' from abroad.

The former U.S. President added pressure with a 25% import tariff targeting countries that trade with Iran, aiming to weaken its economy further amidst significant internal dissent.

As the Iranian regime struggles with the largest demonstrations in years, international leaders denounce the violence against protesters, while Iran counters with accusations of foreign interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)