Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Promise of Unspecified 'Help'

Donald Trump urged Iranians to continue protesting against the Iranian government, promising that help is on its way. Following large-scale demonstrations, he imposed tariffs on nations trading with Iran to pressure the regime. Iranian authorities, facing both internal dissent and international criticism, continue to crack down on protesters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 02:23 IST
Trump

In a recent statement, Donald Trump encouraged continued protests in Iran, urging citizens to maintain pressure on the government's clerical establishment while promising vague 'help' from abroad.

The former U.S. President added pressure with a 25% import tariff targeting countries that trade with Iran, aiming to weaken its economy further amidst significant internal dissent.

As the Iranian regime struggles with the largest demonstrations in years, international leaders denounce the violence against protesters, while Iran counters with accusations of foreign interference.

