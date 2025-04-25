IMF Praises Sri Lanka's Economic Reform Successes

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised the Sri Lankan government for its unwavering commitment to economic reforms under the global lender's Extended Fund Facility. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's consistent policies were highlighted as pivotal in maintaining investor confidence and ensuring macroeconomic stability.

According to the IMF's statement, Sri Lanka's sustained commitment to the program objectives has reinforced confidence and ensured policy continuity. Moving forward, the IMF stresses that maintaining reform momentum and reducing corruption vulnerabilities remain crucial to protect recent achievements and foster sustainable growth.

The IMF issued this statement following agreement on the fourth review of the USD 2.9 billion program originally approved in March 2023. Upon IMF Executive Board approval, Sri Lanka will receive the fifth tranche, continuing its journey towards recovery and stability following its worst economic crisis since independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)