India's Path to 2047: Employment and Development Goals Unleashed

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the Modi government's robust initiatives aimed at generating employment and transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Speaking from Bhopal, Chouhan highlighted the various efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on education, skill development, and new job creation.

In his virtual address during the 15th edition of Rozgar Mela, Chouhan underlined the central government's drive to offer over 1 million job opportunities, with 51,000 new recruits receiving appointment letters across various departments. The event marks part of a larger ambition, where the agriculture ministry actively contributes to job availability through value addition.

Chouhan also shed light on initiatives like Make in India, Startup India, and Standup India, showcasing efforts to advance self-employment. He called upon new appointees to work with dedication, stressing that their roles contribute to the broader vision of a prosperous and powerful India.

(With inputs from agencies.)