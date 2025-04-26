Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-US Bilateral Trade Pact Poised for Impact

India and the US are progressing toward a bilateral trade agreement with the first phase planned for release by fall. Discussions involve high-level representatives, aiming to enhance trade exceeding USD 500 billion by 2030. The agreement is expected to create opportunities for workers, entrepreneurs, and farmers across both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:31 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-US Bilateral Trade Pact Poised for Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and the United States are advancing negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, anticipated to see its first phase roll out by fall this year, as revealed by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, at an event in New York. This pact aims to enrich the USD 191 billion trade relationship towards a USD 500 billion target by 2030.

Prasada addressed the Indian-American diaspora, emphasizing their role in bridging economic and cultural ties while encouraging them to contribute suggestions for shaping the trade deal. Both governments are actively seeking input to ensure the agreement aligns with mutual economic interests.

Current negotiations, underway in Washington led by India's Additional Secretary of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal, focus on overcoming existing issues to boost discussions. The US touts the agreement as a means to open new markets and foster opportunities for American workers, farmers, and businesses while fortifying bilateral relations through commercial synergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025