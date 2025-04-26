Strengthening Ties: India-US Bilateral Trade Pact Poised for Impact

India and the United States are advancing negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, anticipated to see its first phase roll out by fall this year, as revealed by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, at an event in New York. This pact aims to enrich the USD 191 billion trade relationship towards a USD 500 billion target by 2030.

Prasada addressed the Indian-American diaspora, emphasizing their role in bridging economic and cultural ties while encouraging them to contribute suggestions for shaping the trade deal. Both governments are actively seeking input to ensure the agreement aligns with mutual economic interests.

Current negotiations, underway in Washington led by India's Additional Secretary of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal, focus on overcoming existing issues to boost discussions. The US touts the agreement as a means to open new markets and foster opportunities for American workers, farmers, and businesses while fortifying bilateral relations through commercial synergy.

