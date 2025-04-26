Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai Showcases Excellence in Life-Saving Cardiac Interventions

Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai recently showcased its advanced cardiac care capabilities by saving lives in two critical cases of pulmonary embolism and myocardial infarction. Led by Dr. Brajesh Kunwar, the team employed cutting-edge technology and a multidisciplinary approach, highlighting the hospital's expertise in handling complex cardiac emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:41 IST
The hospital's pioneering cardiac care unit continues its legacy with two successful surgeries performed by Apollo to save the lives of two heart patients. Image Credit: ANI
Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai has demonstrated its prowess in advanced cardiac care by successfully managing two critical cases, saving the lives of a 24-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man. The interventions, led by Dr. Brajesh Kunwar, underscored the hospital's commitment to excellence in handling life-threatening cardiac emergencies.

The first case involved a young woman diagnosed with massive pulmonary embolism. Upon admission, Apollo's emergency cardiac protocols ensured swift action, moving her to the advanced Cath Lab, where immediate intervention led to a significant improvement. Discharged in just three days, the patient has made a full recovery.

The second case featured a 55-year-old man with a severe myocardial infarction, facing a 100% blockage in his left ventricle. Emergency procedures included the Impella placement, an artificial heart device, which facilitated his recovery. The successful outcomes of these complex cases reinforce Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai's status as a leader in cutting-edge cardiac care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

