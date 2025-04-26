Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai Showcases Excellence in Life-Saving Cardiac Interventions

Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai has demonstrated its prowess in advanced cardiac care by successfully managing two critical cases, saving the lives of a 24-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man. The interventions, led by Dr. Brajesh Kunwar, underscored the hospital's commitment to excellence in handling life-threatening cardiac emergencies.

The first case involved a young woman diagnosed with massive pulmonary embolism. Upon admission, Apollo's emergency cardiac protocols ensured swift action, moving her to the advanced Cath Lab, where immediate intervention led to a significant improvement. Discharged in just three days, the patient has made a full recovery.

The second case featured a 55-year-old man with a severe myocardial infarction, facing a 100% blockage in his left ventricle. Emergency procedures included the Impella placement, an artificial heart device, which facilitated his recovery. The successful outcomes of these complex cases reinforce Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai's status as a leader in cutting-edge cardiac care.

