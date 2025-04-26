Bridging Civilizations: The Transformative Power of the India Middle East Europe Corridor

Former President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the SCM Middle East Conclave and Awards 2025 in Dubai, lauding the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as more than a trade route, but a bridge between cultures.

Kovind emphasized this partnership as a catalyst for economic and regional progress, reflecting India's emerging global role in technology and innovation. The IMEC route promises significant cost and time efficiency compared to the Suez Canal, enhancing trade connectivity.

With over 400 global industry leaders present, including UAE under-secretary Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, discussions highlighted leveraging technology for sustainable growth, making IMEC a vital element in reshaping global trade landscapes.

