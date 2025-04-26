Left Menu

Rozgar Mela: Transforming Employment Opportunities Across India

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra distributed appointment letters to 258 candidates at the Rozgar Mela, part of PM Modi's initiative creating jobs for over 51,000 youths nationwide. Over 10 lakh youths have been provided employment through this fair since its inception in 2012, marking its 15th edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:49 IST
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra commemorated a significant milestone in employment by distributing appointment letters to 258 candidates at the Rozgar Mela.

This fair is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious nationwide job initiative, which has successfully offered over 51,000 youths employment opportunities across 47 locations.

Since its inception in 2012, the Rozgar Mela has facilitated jobs for over 10 lakh youths, celebrating its remarkable 15th edition this year.

