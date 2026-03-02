Left Menu

Empowering Women Athletes: ASMITA's Nationwide Initiative

Over two lakh girls will compete in ASMITA athletics events across 250 districts on March 8 and 9, marking International Women's Day. This initiative aims to boost women's participation in sports, supporting India's bid for the 2036 Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:16 IST
Empowering Women Athletes: ASMITA's Nationwide Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

On March 8 and 9, more than two lakh girls from 250 districts nationwide will participate in ASMITA athletics events to celebrate International Women's Day. Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, announced the event to enhance women's involvement in sports as part of India's vision to bolster its 2036 Olympic bid.

This initiative is not only about competitions; it also aims to develop a reservoir of women technical officials in anticipation of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The event, under the Khelo India Scheme's mission, aims to promote sports among women through organized leagues.

Participants will compete in various categories, with comprehensive support from officials, volunteers, and district youth officers to ensure smooth conduct. The initiative includes workshops to introduce participants to officiating norms and digital data handling, vital for nurturing future talent for international sports events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

 Global
2
Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

 India
3
Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

 Ukraine
4
Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors for J'khand's development: N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026