Empowering Women Athletes: ASMITA's Nationwide Initiative

On March 8 and 9, more than two lakh girls from 250 districts nationwide will participate in ASMITA athletics events to celebrate International Women's Day. Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, announced the event to enhance women's involvement in sports as part of India's vision to bolster its 2036 Olympic bid.

This initiative is not only about competitions; it also aims to develop a reservoir of women technical officials in anticipation of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The event, under the Khelo India Scheme's mission, aims to promote sports among women through organized leagues.

Participants will compete in various categories, with comprehensive support from officials, volunteers, and district youth officers to ensure smooth conduct. The initiative includes workshops to introduce participants to officiating norms and digital data handling, vital for nurturing future talent for international sports events.

(With inputs from agencies.)