EPFO Boosts Workforce with 976 New Recruits at Nationwide Rozgar Mela

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) participated in the 15th Rozgar Mela, distributing 976 appointment letters. The event, featuring Prime Minister Modi, highlighted a major recruitment drive with over 51,000 new government positions, ensuring EPFO strengthens its workforce for efficient service delivery to its subscribers.

Updated: 26-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:23 IST
EPFO Boosts Workforce with 976 New Recruits at Nationwide Rozgar Mela
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has significantly expanded its workforce, issuing appointment letters to 976 new recruits during the 15th Rozgar Mela, according to a statement from the Labour Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the event via videoconference, marked the ceremony where over 51,000 appointment letters were distributed to new government employees across various departments. This move aims to bolster efficient delivery of social security services, particularly by the EPFO.

Among the recruits, 345 are designated as Accounts Officers/Enforcement Officers and 631 as Social Security Assistants. The EPFO aims to maintain regular recruitment through a dedicated vertical and calendar while following directives from the Union Labour Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya.

