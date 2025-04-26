Left Menu

Rome Bids Farewell to Pope Francis: A Public Goodbye

Romans gathered in the streets to bid farewell to Pope Francis as his coffin was carried from the Vatican to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. Known for his deep connection with the city, Francis chose to be buried at this historic location, reflecting his humility and devotion.

Updated: 26-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:51 IST
Romans gathered emotionally on Saturday to bid farewell to Pope Francis, watching as his humble white 'pope-mobile' transported his coffin through Rome.

Many citizens regarded the pontiff, who had endeared himself to Romans since his election in 2013, as irreplaceable. Despite his origins from 'the end of the world,' as he once said, Francis became a beloved Bishop of Rome.

Instead of a Vatican burial, Pope Francis chose the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, signifying his devotion to Mary. Streets were filled with mourners, marking the end of a papal era that bridged traditions and universal compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

