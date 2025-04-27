Income Discrepancies in India: A Call for Immediate Policy Reforms

The Congress Party has raised concerns about growing economic inequality highlighted in a recent World Bank report. The party emphasizes the need for comprehensive tax reforms and stronger social welfare systems.

Jairam Ramesh of the Congress Party criticized the Modi government's use of data, arguing that it skews reality. The World Bank report cites significant reductions in poverty, yet Ramesh stresses the persistence of income disparity.

The World Bank findings indicate that income inequalities remain deeply entrenched, necessitating urgent policy interventions. Congress calls for transparency, urging the government to update poverty lines and reconsider its approach to economic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)