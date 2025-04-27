Income Discrepancies in India: A Call for Immediate Policy Reforms
The World Bank's report highlights persistent inequalities within India's economic growth, urging significant tax reforms. Congress stresses the importance of social welfare programs like MGNREGA and demands updated poverty measurements. Jairam Ramesh criticizes government data handling, citing misleading statistics as detrimental to policy effectiveness.
The Congress Party has raised concerns about growing economic inequality highlighted in a recent World Bank report. The party emphasizes the need for comprehensive tax reforms and stronger social welfare systems.
Jairam Ramesh of the Congress Party criticized the Modi government's use of data, arguing that it skews reality. The World Bank report cites significant reductions in poverty, yet Ramesh stresses the persistence of income disparity.
The World Bank findings indicate that income inequalities remain deeply entrenched, necessitating urgent policy interventions. Congress calls for transparency, urging the government to update poverty lines and reconsider its approach to economic governance.
