CPRL's Bold Expansion: McDonald's Targets Smaller Towns with $150 Million Investment

Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), McDonald's master franchiser in India, plans to invest up to USD 150 million to expand its restaurant network in north and east regions. The company aims to double its store count, targeting smaller tier III cities with new, smaller format outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), the entity spearheading McDonald's presence in India's north and east regions, has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand its footprint in the coming years. By investing up to USD 150 million, CPRL intends to increase its quick service restaurant network significantly.

Under the strategic expansion, CPRL plans to raise its store count from the current 245 to over 300 by the end of the year, with aspirations of doubling that figure in the next three to four years. Vice Chairman Anant Agarwal emphasized the untapped potential in these regions, describing them as 'very under-penetrated.'

The expansion plans also include the proliferation of the McCafe brand, aiming to boost outlets from 125 to 200. CPRL seeks to capitalize on promising tier III cities, exploring smaller format stores to penetrate these new markets effectively. This growth strategy aligns with the company's broader vision of reaching 500-600 stores by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

