Tourism Boom in Andhra Pradesh: Massive Investments & Development on the Rise

The tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh is experiencing unprecedented growth, as highlighted during the legislative council session where Tourism Minister K Durgesh announced robust developments. Over 7,000 hotel rooms are being constructed across the state, supported by a massive Rs 20,088 crore in investments over the past year and a half.

Granting industry status to the tourism sector has played a pivotal role in attracting these investments, according to Minister Durgesh. This influx is projected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 40,000 individuals, driving regional economic growth and advancement.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure and Investments Minister B C Janardhan Reddy briefed the council on the state's significant port developments. By January 31, 2026, multi-billion rupees are committed to key port projects such as Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Mulapeta, and Kakinada SEZ, alongside strategically planned fishing harbors.

