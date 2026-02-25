Left Menu

Tourism Boom in Andhra Pradesh: Massive Investments & Development on the Rise

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing significant investment in tourism, with over 7,000 hotel rooms underway and Rs 20,088 crore invested within 18 months. This boost in development is expected to create 40,000 jobs. Additionally, substantial funds are allocated for port and fishing harbor projects, ensuring timely completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravathi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:43 IST
Tourism Boom in Andhra Pradesh: Massive Investments & Development on the Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh is experiencing unprecedented growth, as highlighted during the legislative council session where Tourism Minister K Durgesh announced robust developments. Over 7,000 hotel rooms are being constructed across the state, supported by a massive Rs 20,088 crore in investments over the past year and a half.

Granting industry status to the tourism sector has played a pivotal role in attracting these investments, according to Minister Durgesh. This influx is projected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 40,000 individuals, driving regional economic growth and advancement.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure and Investments Minister B C Janardhan Reddy briefed the council on the state's significant port developments. By January 31, 2026, multi-billion rupees are committed to key port projects such as Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Mulapeta, and Kakinada SEZ, alongside strategically planned fishing harbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Markets Flat Amid Global Cues and Trade Concerns

Indian Markets Flat Amid Global Cues and Trade Concerns

 India
2
2026 MotoGP: An Era-Defining Season of Change and Challenges

2026 MotoGP: An Era-Defining Season of Change and Challenges

 Global
3
Inferno Strikes Delhi Godown: Swift Response from Firefighters

Inferno Strikes Delhi Godown: Swift Response from Firefighters

 India
4
Founder of Maharashtra School Faces Harassment Allegations

Founder of Maharashtra School Faces Harassment Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026