Jockey Juniors Colour Splash Contest Unveils India's Young Artists

In a vibrant celebration of youthful creativity, The Times of India and its Newspaper in Education (NIE) program, along with Jockey Juniors, have successfully concluded the second edition of the Jockey Juniors Colour Splash Contest, aimed at nurturing young artistic talent across India.

The contest, themed 'My Happy Place,' saw an overwhelming response from children aged 6 to 12, with the online phase drawing nearly 11,000 entries. Simultaneously, the offline competition engaged over 4,000 students from around 5,000 schools in major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, among others. These young artists showcased their joy and imagination through their artworks.

This initiative not only served as a platform for artistic expression but also included interactive sessions on nutrition and wellness, enhancing insights into holistic health for parents. The campaign concluded with exclusive ceremonies celebrating winners, providing them personalized Jockey Juniors T-shirts featuring their original designs. Both parents and young participants have embraced this initiative, which continues to inspire creative expression nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)