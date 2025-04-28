Left Menu

Jockey Juniors Colour Splash Contest Unveils India's Young Artists

The Times of India's NIE program, with Jockey Juniors, concluded the second Colour Splash Contest. With the theme 'My Happy Place,' it attracted 15,000 young participants nationwide. The event featured both online and offline phases and included insightful sessions, culminating in personalized congratulatory ceremonies for winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:45 IST
Jockey Juniors Colour Splash Contest Unveils India's Young Artists
Jockey Juniors Times NiE Colour Splash Contest culminated on a grand note . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of youthful creativity, The Times of India and its Newspaper in Education (NIE) program, along with Jockey Juniors, have successfully concluded the second edition of the Jockey Juniors Colour Splash Contest, aimed at nurturing young artistic talent across India.

The contest, themed 'My Happy Place,' saw an overwhelming response from children aged 6 to 12, with the online phase drawing nearly 11,000 entries. Simultaneously, the offline competition engaged over 4,000 students from around 5,000 schools in major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, among others. These young artists showcased their joy and imagination through their artworks.

This initiative not only served as a platform for artistic expression but also included interactive sessions on nutrition and wellness, enhancing insights into holistic health for parents. The campaign concluded with exclusive ceremonies celebrating winners, providing them personalized Jockey Juniors T-shirts featuring their original designs. Both parents and young participants have embraced this initiative, which continues to inspire creative expression nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025