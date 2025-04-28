Germany's Call for EU Defence Spending Flexibility

Germany is pushing for an exemption from European Union borrowing constraints to bolster its defence spending, as detailed in a letter from German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies, revealed to Reuters. Speaking Friday, Kukies indicated that a formal request is forthcoming.

The European Commission has tabled a proposal that allows member states to amplify their defence budgets by 1.5% of GDP annually over a four-year period, circumventing typical fiscal disciplinary actions that apply when deficits surpass 3% of GDP. Kukies emphasized that the measure, viewed as complementary to the National Escape Clause of the Stability and Growth Pact, is crucial for fiscal sustainability while ramping up national defence funds.

Although the Commission envisions widespread adoption of this strategy, aiming to infuse EU defence with an additional 650 billion euros over four years as a counter to potential Russian threats, only Portugal and Poland have expressed preliminary approval. With a lower debt ratio than countries like Italy, France, and Spain, Germany's move might influence others, though high-debt nations remain hesitant.

