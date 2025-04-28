India Leads With D2M: A New Era in Mobile Broadcasting

In a significant step for India's digital landscape, Free Stream Technologies, Lava International, and HMD are setting the stage for the rollout of Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) phones. Ahead of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai, these industry leaders are gearing up to meet the growing consumer demand for D2M technology.

Direct-to-Mobile, a pioneering broadcast technology, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.' D2M utilizes terrestrial broadcast airwaves to deliver live TV, videos, audio, and critical alerts directly to phones, eliminating the need for Wi-Fi or internet services. The technology also heralds a boost for the 'Make in India' initiative, as low-cost devices incorporate the Saankhya Labs SL-3000 D2M chipsets.

Prasar Bharati, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Tejas Networks, has been testing this technology over the years, laying the groundwork for its national deployment. Industry leaders express confidence in this innovation, with Sumeet Nindrajog, Director of Free Stream Technologies, lauding the efforts of Lava and HMD in establishing a robust ecosystem for D2M phones. This initiative exemplifies India's drive towards technological self-reliance and aligns with global tech advancements as highlighted by partnerships with international broadcasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)