SMART Bazaar's Mega Sale Promises Unbeatable Deals Nationwide

SMART Bazaar announces its highly anticipated Full Paisa Vasool SALE from April 30 to May 4. Shoppers can enjoy incredible discounts across over 930 stores nationwide. Spearheaded by brand ambassadors Madhuri Dixit and Gopal Dutt, the sale offers extensive savings on groceries, fashion, homecare, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:18 IST
SMART Bazaar announces the Full Paisa Vasool Sale (Image: Smart Bazaar). Image Credit: ANI
In an eagerly awaited announcement, SMART Bazaar has unveiled the return of its celebrated Full Paisa Vasool SALE, set to take place from April 30 to May 4. This year promises an even grander spectacle with jaw-dropping deals spread across its 930-plus locations nationwide, offering savings on a wide array of products including groceries, fashion, and homecare.

Damodar Mall, CEO of Reliance Retail - Value Format, expressed the company's excitement for the sale event, which has become a staple on shoppers' calendars. "We all love sale events and SMART Bazaar's Full Paisa Vasool Sale is one of the biggest. Our aim is simple: every shopper walks away with more value, bigger savings, and a smile on their face," he stated, hinting at the significant offerings the five-day event will provide.

The sale is supported by the familiar faces of Madhuri Dixit and Gopal Dutt, whose engaging presence promises to enhance the festive atmosphere. SMART Bazaar is heralding this as the ultimate shopping experience for those seeking both necessity and luxury at unbeatable prices. With a rallying cry of "Humaara Naara, Full Paisa Vasool karega India Saara," the nation is set to join in the shopping frenzy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

