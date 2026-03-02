Health Sector Updates: Global Deals and Investments at a Glance
Recent health news highlights include Guinea's agreement with the US on a $143 million health project, US Medicare's planned sanctions on Elevance Health, and uniQure's setback from FDA's trial data feedback. Meanwhile, Smith & Nephew supports 2026 forecasts amid challenges, Novo Nordisk expands in Ireland, Target ditches synthetic colors, and Intellia Therapeutics advances heart therapy trials.
In a noteworthy development, Guinea and the United States have formalized a five-year health cooperation agreement with nearly $143 million in joint funding. This marks another bilateral effort by the U.S., which has shifted strategies since dismantling its aid agency last year.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have signaled a move to sanction Elevance Health by suspending enrollments in its prescription drug plans effective March 31, 2026, impacting company shares by over 3% premarket.
In corporate news, Smith & Nephew's CEO has affirmed the company's optimistic 2026 outlook despite looming challenges from Middle East tensions and higher tariffs, following a successful turnaround in their orthopaedic division.
