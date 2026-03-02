Health Sector Updates: Global Deals and Investments at a Glance

In a noteworthy development, Guinea and the United States have formalized a five-year health cooperation agreement with nearly $143 million in joint funding. This marks another bilateral effort by the U.S., which has shifted strategies since dismantling its aid agency last year.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have signaled a move to sanction Elevance Health by suspending enrollments in its prescription drug plans effective March 31, 2026, impacting company shares by over 3% premarket.

In corporate news, Smith & Nephew's CEO has affirmed the company's optimistic 2026 outlook despite looming challenges from Middle East tensions and higher tariffs, following a successful turnaround in their orthopaedic division.

(With inputs from agencies.)