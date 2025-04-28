India's Competitive Edge: Scaling Heights Despite Global Tariffs

India is expected to remain competitive globally despite current tariff landscapes, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. With its vast domestic market, scale advantages, and innovative spirit, the nation is poised to hold a comparative advantage over other countries, as analyzed through a tariff matrix.

Scindia, who oversees Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, highlighted the pull of India's burgeoning market for multinational companies. The robust economic growth paired with government-backed policies in manufacturing and innovation has boosted India's global standing.

As India continues evolving from an infrastructure and export standpoint, Scindia anticipates fierce competitiveness across multiple sectors. With a projected climb to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2028, India stands tall, shifting from an importer to a significant mobile phone exporter.

