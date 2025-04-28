Left Menu

India's Competitive Edge: Scaling Heights Despite Global Tariffs

Despite global tariff challenges, India maintains competitiveness due to its large domestic market, economy of scale, and innovation. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia points out that India is becoming more competitive compared to other nations. The country has transformed its infrastructure and is promising significant economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:52 IST
India's Competitive Edge: Scaling Heights Despite Global Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is expected to remain competitive globally despite current tariff landscapes, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. With its vast domestic market, scale advantages, and innovative spirit, the nation is poised to hold a comparative advantage over other countries, as analyzed through a tariff matrix.

Scindia, who oversees Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, highlighted the pull of India's burgeoning market for multinational companies. The robust economic growth paired with government-backed policies in manufacturing and innovation has boosted India's global standing.

As India continues evolving from an infrastructure and export standpoint, Scindia anticipates fierce competitiveness across multiple sectors. With a projected climb to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2028, India stands tall, shifting from an importer to a significant mobile phone exporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025