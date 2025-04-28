Left Menu

TVS Motor Company Achieves Record Revenue and Sales Growth

TVS Motor Company posted its highest revenue for the fiscal year 2024-25 at Rs. 36,251 Crores, a 14% increase over the previous year. The company saw significant growth across its product lines, with electric vehicles sales up 44% and overall two and three-wheeler sales growing by 13%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:57 IST
TVS Motor Company Achieves Record Revenue and Sales Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company has reported its highest-ever revenue for the financial year 2024-25, reaching Rs. 36,251 Crores—a 14% increase compared to the previous year. The company posted an impressive Operating EBITDA of 12.3% for the fiscal year, marking an improvement of 120 basis points.

Performance in the final quarter of the fiscal year was strong, with a 17% rise in revenue to Rs. 9,550 Crores. TVS Motor's Profit Before Tax for the quarter surged to Rs. 1,112 Crores, compared to Rs. 672 Crores in the same period the previous year. The company's Q4 Operating EBITDA margin was recorded at 14.0%.

Sales for the year saw an uptick, with overall two and three-wheeler units growing by 13%. The surge includes a remarkable 44% hike in electric vehicle sales. TVS Motor, known for its innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, continues to lead in customer satisfaction as recognized by several industry surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

 India

