TVS Motor Company Achieves Record Revenue and Sales Growth

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company has reported its highest-ever revenue for the financial year 2024-25, reaching Rs. 36,251 Crores—a 14% increase compared to the previous year. The company posted an impressive Operating EBITDA of 12.3% for the fiscal year, marking an improvement of 120 basis points.

Performance in the final quarter of the fiscal year was strong, with a 17% rise in revenue to Rs. 9,550 Crores. TVS Motor's Profit Before Tax for the quarter surged to Rs. 1,112 Crores, compared to Rs. 672 Crores in the same period the previous year. The company's Q4 Operating EBITDA margin was recorded at 14.0%.

Sales for the year saw an uptick, with overall two and three-wheeler units growing by 13%. The surge includes a remarkable 44% hike in electric vehicle sales. TVS Motor, known for its innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, continues to lead in customer satisfaction as recognized by several industry surveys.

