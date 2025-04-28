Left Menu

Adani Total Gas Surges Ahead: Solid Growth Reported for FY 2024-25

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) reports significant growth in its FY 2024-25 results, marking a 15% increase in volume. The company's revenue rose to Rs 5,398 crore, driven by the CNG segment. Notable expansions include reaching over a million PNG home connections and enhancing their sustainable business initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:36 IST
Adani Total Gas (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Total Gas has demonstrated formidable growth with its financial results for the January-March quarter and the entire fiscal year 2024-25. The company's volume grew by 13% in the March quarter and an impressive 15% over the fiscal year.

The expanding network now boasts 1,072 CNG stations, 73 of which were added in the last quarter alone. Similarly, PNG home connections have surpassed the 1 million mark, impacting over 4 million individuals daily. The industrial and commercial connections grew to 10,417 with 468 new additions.

Financially, the company's standalone revenue from operations surged 15% in the January-March quarter hitting Rs 1,448 crore, totaling Rs 5,398 crore for the year due to increased CNG volumes. The company also sought to enhance its sustainable business operations, progressing in e-mobility with 3,401 charging points and commissioning its first LNG station. This underscores Adani Total Gas's role in India's energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

