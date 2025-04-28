MP Radhakrishnan Urges Action on Loco Pilots' Rest Dispute

CPI (M) MP K Radhakrishnan from Kerala has called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address a pressing dispute concerning loco pilots' rest periods. This issue has significant implications for both worker welfare and the safety of rail operations.

Radhakrishnan forwarded the concerns of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, pointing to their ongoing grievance with the Railway Ministry over non-compliance with rest period regulations. The failing pertains to the unfulfilled entitlement of 16 hours headquarter rest and 30 hours periodical rest as mandated by the Indian Railway Servants (Hours of Work and Rest) Rules, 2005.

The situation has reportedly caused fatigue and stress among workers, raising alarm over operational safety. Radhakrishnan stressed the urgency of referring the matter to the Lok Sabha Petitions Committee to ensure proper consideration and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)