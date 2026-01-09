Power Play: Engineer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal
An assistant engineer at MSEDCL's Vasai West sub-division was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe from an electrical contractor. The engineer demanded the bribe to expedite approval for six new electricity meters. A sting operation led to his arrest, and charges were filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended an assistant engineer from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, officials reported on Friday.
Surendran Ananat Subramanyam Pillai, associated with the Vasai West sub-division, reportedly demanded the sum from a contractor seeking faster approval for six electricity meter installations. Initially, he demanded Rs 25,000, but negotiated down to Rs 20,000, the official disclosed.
Following a tip-off, the Anti-Corruption Bureau set a trap and captured Pillai in the act of accepting the illegal payment, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Thane) Anil Jaykar. A case has been filed against Pillai under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Manickpur police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political parties abandoning ideologies, poaching leaders using money, muscle and fear: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar Exposes Political Shifts: Ideologies Eroding in Maharashtra
Maharashtra: Public holiday declared in cities on civic poll voting day
"We will win": BJP's Ram Kadam ahead of Maharashtra local body elections
Tragic Attack: Maharashtra Congress Leader Succumbs After Mosque Stabbing