Power Play: Engineer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal

An assistant engineer at MSEDCL's Vasai West sub-division was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe from an electrical contractor. The engineer demanded the bribe to expedite approval for six new electricity meters. A sting operation led to his arrest, and charges were filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:17 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended an assistant engineer from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, officials reported on Friday.

Surendran Ananat Subramanyam Pillai, associated with the Vasai West sub-division, reportedly demanded the sum from a contractor seeking faster approval for six electricity meter installations. Initially, he demanded Rs 25,000, but negotiated down to Rs 20,000, the official disclosed.

Following a tip-off, the Anti-Corruption Bureau set a trap and captured Pillai in the act of accepting the illegal payment, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Thane) Anil Jaykar. A case has been filed against Pillai under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Manickpur police station.

