Maharashtra's Bullet Train: Racing Against Time for 2028 Completion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Monday that the ambitious bullet train project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad is progressing rapidly and could be completed by the end of 2028.

Fadnavis criticized the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, for stalling the project, causing a delay of 2.5 years. He emphasized the financial burden of pausing a project with an investment of Rs 70,000 to 80,000 crore.

In contrast, he highlighted the swift progress of the project in Gujarat, noting the renewed efforts after the new government granted necessary approvals, enabling work to proceed rapidly over the last two and a half years, aiming to meet the proposed timeline.

