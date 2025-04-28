IKEA Switches to Generators Amid Iberian Power Outage
IKEA stores in Spain have resorted to using backup generators and restricted entries amid a widespread power outage affecting Spain and Portugal. Smaller city stores and pick-up points have temporarily closed. IKEA allows stranded customers and staff to remain in-store during the outage for safety.
IKEA's large stores across Spain have implemented backup power solutions and barred new entries due to a significant power outage impacting Spain and Portugal. This development was announced by Ingka Group, the franchisee for IKEA, on Monday.
Meanwhile, IKEA's smaller city stores and pick-up locations in Spain are facing temporary closures to cope with the situation, according to a statement from a spokesman for the international furniture giant.
The spokesperson also noted, 'We are permitting our customers and staff to stay within the stores if they lack alternative transport options following the outage.'
