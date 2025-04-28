IKEA Switches to Generators Amid Iberian Power Outage

IKEA's large stores across Spain have implemented backup power solutions and barred new entries due to a significant power outage impacting Spain and Portugal. This development was announced by Ingka Group, the franchisee for IKEA, on Monday.

Meanwhile, IKEA's smaller city stores and pick-up locations in Spain are facing temporary closures to cope with the situation, according to a statement from a spokesman for the international furniture giant.

The spokesperson also noted, 'We are permitting our customers and staff to stay within the stores if they lack alternative transport options following the outage.'

