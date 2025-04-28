Massive Power Outage Plunges Iberia into Chaos

On Monday, a massive power outage struck extensive regions of Spain and Portugal, throwing traffic and public services into disarray. The unexpected disruption impacted millions of homes and businesses, leaving officials scrambling for answers and potential solutions.

The power failure extended to hospitals, which shelved routine medical procedures but continued attending critical patients using backup generators. Governments considered a cyber attack but have yet to determine the cause. In the Basque region and Barcelona, power restoration commenced in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the shutdown affected commercial activities, halted oil refineries, and suspended electronic banking services. Traffic interruptions and airport delays plagued both nations, with a ripple effect reaching parts of France. Residents flocked to retailers for emergency supplies, while authorities emphasized caution and minimized travel where possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)