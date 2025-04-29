Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Young Riders
Two young men tragically lost their lives after their motorcycle collided with a parked truck on Rewa-Ranchi road. The victims, identified as Shiv Kumar and Nahar Singh, died instantly. A police investigation is underway to understand the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.
In a tragic incident on Monday evening, two young men lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a parked truck on the Rewa-Ranchi road, according to local police.
Shiv Kumar, 23, and Nahar Singh were identified as the victims who were pronounced dead at the scene following the accident.
The Anpara police have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations as investigations continue to determine the cause of this fatal crash.
