Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Young Riders

Two young men tragically lost their lives after their motorcycle collided with a parked truck on Rewa-Ranchi road. The victims, identified as Shiv Kumar and Nahar Singh, died instantly. A police investigation is underway to understand the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 29-04-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 00:00 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Young Riders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday evening, two young men lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a parked truck on the Rewa-Ranchi road, according to local police.

Shiv Kumar, 23, and Nahar Singh were identified as the victims who were pronounced dead at the scene following the accident.

The Anpara police have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations as investigations continue to determine the cause of this fatal crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025