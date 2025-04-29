India-UK Economic Talks: Goyal Paves the Path for Enhanced Trade Ties

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is in London on a mission to fortify India-UK economic relations through enhanced investment and bilateral trade. During his two-day visit, Goyal engaged in key discussions to elevate economic cooperation between the two nations.

On the first day, Goyal convened with industry leaders, notably Martin Gilbert, Chairperson of Revolut App, to tap into the promising prospects within India's fintech sector. Their dialogue centered on leveraging global partnerships to fuel innovation and sectoral growth. Additionally, Goyal met with Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, where they exchanged insights on global trends and India's potential in the Gems and Jewellery landscape along with sustainable practices.

Further engaging with the Indian business community over dinner, Goyal emphasized the robust growth in Indian industries and potential for enhanced collaboration with the UK for shared prosperity. Meanwhile, he kick-started discussions with British Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, on accelerating the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted ongoing efforts to resume and expedite negotiations for the FTA's timely conclusion.

