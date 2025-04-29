Left Menu

European Shares Edge Up Amid Earnings and Tariff Watch

European shares rose slightly on Tuesday as investors assessed corporate earnings, potential tariff changes, and anticipated key economic indicators. The STOXX 600 Index climbed by 0.2%, but UK shares dipped after BP's disappointing profits. Meanwhile, U.S. auto tariffs adjustments and Sino-U.S. trade negotiations influenced market stability.

European shares saw a modest rise on Tuesday as investors digested a new batch of corporate earnings, watched for potential tariff moves, and anticipated key economic data releases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased 0.2% as of 0712 GMT. It remained set for a second consecutive month of declines if the prevailing trends continue. Most regional indexes were also trading positively, except for the UK, which slipped 0.1% as BP's shares fell 3.3% due to lower-than-expected first-quarter profits.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump's administration is working to minimize the impact of automotive tariffs by easing duties on foreign parts used in domestic manufacturing and managing tariffs on imported cars. Recent market stability has been aided by optimism over potential trade deals, particularly between the U.S. and China, though a lack of clarity on negotiations continues to make markets sensitive to new developments. HSBC rose 2.3% after announcing a $3 billion share buyback, while Deutsche Bank gained nearly 3% following a 39% profit increase. However, Porsche shares fell 7.4% after lowering its 2025 forecasts. Investors are also awaiting key economic data, including the euro zone consumer confidence report.

