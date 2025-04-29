Left Menu

European Markets Rise Amid Earnings and Tariff Uncertainty

European stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, buoyed by banking gains, despite ongoing trade tariff uncertainties. Key contributors included HSBC's share buyback and Deutsche Bank's profits. Optimism over U.S.-China negotiations provides market stability, yet uncertainty remains. ECB warns a trade war could spur a recessionary period in the connected markets.

European shares saw a modest boost on Tuesday, as investors navigated a complex financial landscape marked by a mix of corporate earnings and potential tariff adjustments. Amid these developments, they also waited for pivotal economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a modest 0.2% uptick at 0826 GMT, driven predominantly by gains in the banking sector. Notably, HSBC stocks climbed 2.5% following the London-headquartered bank's announcement of a $3 billion share buyback. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank stocks rose 2.7% after reporting a 39% increase in first-quarter profits.

Despite positive earnings reports, analysts stressed the uncertainty in the economic outlook. Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, highlighted that these gains largely reflect pre-tariff conditions, and the future remains uncertain as the market awaits further clarity on U.S. tariff policies. Additionally, there is guarded optimism regarding potential trade deals between the U.S. and China, although uncertainties linger.

