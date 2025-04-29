Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks Pave Path for Early Wins

The first phase of a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US may soon see 'early mutual wins.' Negotiators from both nations met in Washington to discuss tariff and non-tariff issues, aiming to finalize initial agreements by fall 2025. Further in-person discussions are planned for May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:15 IST
India-US Trade Talks Pave Path for Early Wins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are aiming for 'early mutual wins' as they prepare to finalize the initial phase of a bilateral trade agreement. This was confirmed by the Indian commerce ministry on Tuesday, following a series of negotiations in Washington last week.

Chief negotiators from both countries convened for three days to discuss key issues such as tariff and non-tariff matters. These discussions are part of a broader effort to complete the first stage of a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by fall 2025.

The statement from the ministry highlighted that while virtual sectoral discussions have been productive, in-person meetings are scheduled to begin at the end of May. These engagements will continue to lay the groundwork for the anticipated early agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025