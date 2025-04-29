India-US Trade Talks Pave Path for Early Wins
The first phase of a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US may soon see 'early mutual wins.' Negotiators from both nations met in Washington to discuss tariff and non-tariff issues, aiming to finalize initial agreements by fall 2025. Further in-person discussions are planned for May.
India and the United States are aiming for 'early mutual wins' as they prepare to finalize the initial phase of a bilateral trade agreement. This was confirmed by the Indian commerce ministry on Tuesday, following a series of negotiations in Washington last week.
Chief negotiators from both countries convened for three days to discuss key issues such as tariff and non-tariff matters. These discussions are part of a broader effort to complete the first stage of a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by fall 2025.
The statement from the ministry highlighted that while virtual sectoral discussions have been productive, in-person meetings are scheduled to begin at the end of May. These engagements will continue to lay the groundwork for the anticipated early agreements.
