Daewoo's Bold Entry into India's Lubricant Market
Daewoo partners with Mangali Industries to enter the Indian automotive lubricant sector. They aim to manufacture and sell lubricants nationwide, with plans for expansion. A second plant may be set up in Gujarat, allowing the company to explore exports to Southeast Asia and Africa.
- Country:
- India
South Korean conglomerate Daewoo has officially announced its entry into the Indian automotive lubricant sector, forming a partnership with petroleum and chemical product manufacturer Mangali Industries.
Mumbai-based Mangali Industries Ltd (MIL) will have the exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute Daewoo lubricants across India, catering to a wide range of vehicles including two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
Indicating ambitious growth plans, company officials revealed potential for a second manufacturing unit in Kandla, Gujarat, aimed at expanding into new segments and foreign markets such as Southeast Asia and Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Daewoo
- India
- lubricants
- Mangali
- automotive
- expansion
- manufacturing
- partnership
- export
- growth
ALSO READ
Trump Blocks Nippon Steel Bid: National Pride Over Global Expansion
Jitendra EV Drives into the Future: A Bold Investment in Innovation and Expansion
Mixed Signals: India's Manufacturing Faces Boosts and Challenges as FY26 Begins
Optimized Electrotech Secures $6M for Global Expansion
Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's Economy: New Manufacturing Unit Launches in Kathua