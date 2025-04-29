Daewoo's Bold Entry into India's Lubricant Market

South Korean conglomerate Daewoo has officially announced its entry into the Indian automotive lubricant sector, forming a partnership with petroleum and chemical product manufacturer Mangali Industries.

Mumbai-based Mangali Industries Ltd (MIL) will have the exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute Daewoo lubricants across India, catering to a wide range of vehicles including two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Indicating ambitious growth plans, company officials revealed potential for a second manufacturing unit in Kandla, Gujarat, aimed at expanding into new segments and foreign markets such as Southeast Asia and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)