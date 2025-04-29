Left Menu

Daewoo's Bold Entry into India's Lubricant Market

Daewoo partners with Mangali Industries to enter the Indian automotive lubricant sector. They aim to manufacture and sell lubricants nationwide, with plans for expansion. A second plant may be set up in Gujarat, allowing the company to explore exports to Southeast Asia and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:45 IST
Daewoo's Bold Entry into India's Lubricant Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean conglomerate Daewoo has officially announced its entry into the Indian automotive lubricant sector, forming a partnership with petroleum and chemical product manufacturer Mangali Industries.

Mumbai-based Mangali Industries Ltd (MIL) will have the exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute Daewoo lubricants across India, catering to a wide range of vehicles including two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Indicating ambitious growth plans, company officials revealed potential for a second manufacturing unit in Kandla, Gujarat, aimed at expanding into new segments and foreign markets such as Southeast Asia and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025