Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Man Killed by Freight Train in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district as an unidentified young man was struck and killed by a freight train near Badagaon, officials reported. The fatal accident occurred on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section, leaving authorities scrambling to ascertain the victim's identity.

Ajay Kumar, Inspector of the Nihalgarh unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), confirmed the discovery of the body. The victim, believed to be in his mid-20s, was found on the railway track, reinforcing RPF's preliminary findings that he was hit by a goods train.

Currently, the body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to establish more details about the incident. Meanwhile, police efforts are focused on identifying the deceased to notify any potential kin and bring closure to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)