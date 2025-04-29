Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Man Killed by Freight Train in Uttar Pradesh

An unidentified young man in his mid-20s was fatally struck by a freight train near Badagaon on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. Authorities are working to identify the deceased following a post-mortem examination conducted to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Man Killed by Freight Train in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district as an unidentified young man was struck and killed by a freight train near Badagaon, officials reported. The fatal accident occurred on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section, leaving authorities scrambling to ascertain the victim's identity.

Ajay Kumar, Inspector of the Nihalgarh unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), confirmed the discovery of the body. The victim, believed to be in his mid-20s, was found on the railway track, reinforcing RPF's preliminary findings that he was hit by a goods train.

Currently, the body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to establish more details about the incident. Meanwhile, police efforts are focused on identifying the deceased to notify any potential kin and bring closure to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025