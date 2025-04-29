General Motors Navigates Financial Success Amid Tariff Uncertainty
General Motors reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter, despite concerns about potential auto tariffs. The company will delay its earnings conference call to reassess projections for 2025, given possible changes in U.S. tariff policies. GM's earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations, though its stock fell prior to market opening.
- Country:
- United States
General Motors has reported robust financial outcomes for the first quarter, highlighting notable earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations. However, looming auto tariffs have led the company to reconsider its 2025 financial outlook.
In light of potential changes in U.S. tariff policies, the automaker has postponed its conference call to review its guidance and quarterly results. The company initially projected 2025 adjusted earnings between USD 11 and USD 12 per share without factoring in tariff impacts.
Despite earning USD 2.78 billion, translating to USD 3.35 per share, for the first quarter, GM's stock saw a decline of over 3% before the market opened. Revenue increased to USD 44.02 billion, with analysts noting a strong performance against predictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Response: Wall Street Futures Soar on Tariff Exemptions
Wall Street Gains as White House Offers Tech Tariff Relief
Tech Stocks Soar as Tariff Exemption Fuels Wall Street Rally
Stock Markets Surge Amid Tariff Exemptions and Uncertainty
Wall Street's Wild Ride Amid Tariff News and Tech Stock Fluctuations