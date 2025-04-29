Left Menu

Bridging Borders: India-UK Trade Talks Blossom in London

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to London focused on reinforcing India-UK business ties. He addressed an India-UK Business Roundtable, highlighting investment opportunities and innovation-led growth. Goyal also engaged in discussions centered on advancing the Free Trade Agreement and enhancing collaboration in fintech and the diamond industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:15 IST
Bridging Borders: India-UK Trade Talks Blossom in London
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a concerted effort to bolster economic ties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal embarked on a pivotal two-day visit to London, where he engaged with influential business leaders to spotlight investment avenues and innovation-led growth potential between India and the UK.

Goyal participated in an India-UK Business Roundtable, emphasizing the vast investment opportunities across various sectors in India. His visit included strategic discussions with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, focusing on reinvigorating Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

The minister's engagements extended to one-on-one meetings with notable figures like Revolut Chair Martin Gilbert and De Beers Group CEO Al Cook, where dialogues centered on fintech cooperation and sustainable growth in the diamond sector, enhancing the bilateral trade landscape further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025