Bridging Borders: India-UK Trade Talks Blossom in London

In a concerted effort to bolster economic ties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal embarked on a pivotal two-day visit to London, where he engaged with influential business leaders to spotlight investment avenues and innovation-led growth potential between India and the UK.

Goyal participated in an India-UK Business Roundtable, emphasizing the vast investment opportunities across various sectors in India. His visit included strategic discussions with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, focusing on reinvigorating Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

The minister's engagements extended to one-on-one meetings with notable figures like Revolut Chair Martin Gilbert and De Beers Group CEO Al Cook, where dialogues centered on fintech cooperation and sustainable growth in the diamond sector, enhancing the bilateral trade landscape further.

(With inputs from agencies.)