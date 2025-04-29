Stock Markets Waver Amid Political and Economic Turbulence

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced slight declines amidst a landscape of mixed corporate earnings reports and new economic data revelations. Investors are grappling with persistent trade tensions between the United States and China, a scenario further compounded by recent comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who warned of China's potential job losses due to tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to gain ground, supported by significant increases from Honeywell and Sherwin-Williams, while major players like Amazon faced downturns following White House remarks on tariff-related price adjustments. U.S. job openings fell short of expectations, reinforcing existing economic apprehensions.

Despite Monday's win streak, key indexes remain in negative territory for the year. Notably, HSBC lowered its projection for the S&P 500, adding another layer of uncertainty to the market climate. The automotive sector, including General Motors, is particularly vulnerable due to tariff forecasts, reflecting broader economic challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)