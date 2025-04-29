Left Menu

Strategic Uncertainty: Trump’s Trade Negotiation Tool

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed economic uncertainty in relation to Trump's trade negotiations. Bessent suggested this uncertainty is a deliberate tactic to grant leverage in tariff discussions. He reassured that while uncertainty is useful, impending trade deals will eventually bring clarity and certainty in the markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:19 IST
Strategic Uncertainty: Trump’s Trade Negotiation Tool
  • Country:
  • United States

Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, has described the economic turbulence affecting global financial markets as a strategic tool utilized by President Trump in trade negotiations.

Speaking at the White House, Bessent referred to the current ambiguity as 'strategic uncertainty' designed to aid Trump's discussions on tariffs and trade agreements.

Despite concerns about market volatility, Bessent indicated that future announcements of trade deals will lessen uncertainty, though he noted that some level of uncertainty can be advantageous in negotiations. He advised trusting in President Trump's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025