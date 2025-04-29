Left Menu

Swan Defence Launches Innovative F.A.S.T. Logistics Ecosystem

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) partners with Wheel & Time Shipping Transport Logistics to launch the F.A.S.T. logistics ecosystem at its shipyard in Gujarat. This collaboration aims to streamline high-value projects, benefiting sectors like marine infrastructure, petrochemicals, and heavy engineering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:34 IST
Swan Defence Launches Innovative F.A.S.T. Logistics Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) announced a strategic partnership with Wheel & Time Shipping Transport Logistics to bolster its logistics capabilities. The collaboration unveils the innovative F.A.S.T. (Fabrication, Assembly, Storage, and Transportation) logistics ecosystem at SDHI's advanced shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat.

The F.A.S.T. system is designed to facilitate high-value, time-sensitive projects, primarily serving clients involved in port material handling, marine infrastructure, and the oil and gas sectors. By streamlining logistics, SDHI aims to support EPC contractors and heavy industry players in focusing on innovation and delivery.

Vivek Merchant, director of SDHI, emphasizes the strategic advantage of this ecosystem, which allows businesses to concentrate on project innovation and execution. Meanwhile, Gautamraj Sharma, managing director of Wheel & Time, highlighted the system's potential to mitigate project risks and enhance delivery certainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025