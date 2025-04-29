Swan Defence Launches Innovative F.A.S.T. Logistics Ecosystem

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) announced a strategic partnership with Wheel & Time Shipping Transport Logistics to bolster its logistics capabilities. The collaboration unveils the innovative F.A.S.T. (Fabrication, Assembly, Storage, and Transportation) logistics ecosystem at SDHI's advanced shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat.

The F.A.S.T. system is designed to facilitate high-value, time-sensitive projects, primarily serving clients involved in port material handling, marine infrastructure, and the oil and gas sectors. By streamlining logistics, SDHI aims to support EPC contractors and heavy industry players in focusing on innovation and delivery.

Vivek Merchant, director of SDHI, emphasizes the strategic advantage of this ecosystem, which allows businesses to concentrate on project innovation and execution. Meanwhile, Gautamraj Sharma, managing director of Wheel & Time, highlighted the system's potential to mitigate project risks and enhance delivery certainty.

