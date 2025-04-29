Left Menu

Rapido Partners with Government to Offer 50 Lakh Jobs via NCS Portal

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has signed an MoU with Rapido to strengthen employment linkages through the National Career Service portal. This collaboration aims to provide 50 lakh job opportunities in the logistics sector over the next 1.5 years while focusing on inclusivity and digital empowerment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:14 IST
Rapido Partners with Government to Offer 50 Lakh Jobs via NCS Portal
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with officials (Photo/@mansukhmandviya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has teamed up with Rapido in a landmark Memorandum of Understanding signed in New Delhi. The agreement aims to bolster employment connections in the logistics sector by utilizing the National Career Service (NCS) portal. According to a statement from the Union Minister, 50 lakh jobs will be available on the platform, set to benefit over five crore job seekers registered with the NCS within the next 18 months.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the dynamic capabilities of the NCS portal, noting its pivotal role in connecting India's job seekers with employers. With more than 1.75 crore active job seekers and 40 lakh registered employers, the platform is being consistently enhanced through various integrations, including My Bharat and eShram. Mandaviya also commended Rapido for its initiative to create significant livelihood opportunities on this platform in the coming years.

The Union Minister also shared the government's vision of transforming NCS into a comprehensive solution for employment, training, and counseling. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the MoU's potential impact on gender inclusivity and job creation, particularly with the provision of five lakh jobs for women. The strategic partnership with Rapido underscores a forward-thinking approach marked by innovation and inclusivity, heralding a new chapter in employment facilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025