Rapido Partners with Government to Offer 50 Lakh Jobs via NCS Portal

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has teamed up with Rapido in a landmark Memorandum of Understanding signed in New Delhi. The agreement aims to bolster employment connections in the logistics sector by utilizing the National Career Service (NCS) portal. According to a statement from the Union Minister, 50 lakh jobs will be available on the platform, set to benefit over five crore job seekers registered with the NCS within the next 18 months.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the dynamic capabilities of the NCS portal, noting its pivotal role in connecting India's job seekers with employers. With more than 1.75 crore active job seekers and 40 lakh registered employers, the platform is being consistently enhanced through various integrations, including My Bharat and eShram. Mandaviya also commended Rapido for its initiative to create significant livelihood opportunities on this platform in the coming years.

The Union Minister also shared the government's vision of transforming NCS into a comprehensive solution for employment, training, and counseling. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the MoU's potential impact on gender inclusivity and job creation, particularly with the provision of five lakh jobs for women. The strategic partnership with Rapido underscores a forward-thinking approach marked by innovation and inclusivity, heralding a new chapter in employment facilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)