India-UK Trade Talks Gain Momentum: Renewed Commitment for Enhanced Economic Partnership

India and the UK have resumed trade negotiations, aiming to strengthen economic cooperation and deepen long-standing partnerships. Discussions, led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK officials, follow robust growth in exports and underscore ambitions to hit a USD 30 billion target by FY30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:52 IST
India-UK Trade Talks Gain Momentum: Renewed Commitment for Enhanced Economic Partnership
Piyush Goyal with UK counterparts (Photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable advancement in bilateral relations, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in key discussions with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds. The dialogue focused on enhancing economic cooperation and reinforcing the enduring bond between the two nations.

Taking to social media, Minister Goyal expressed satisfaction over the discussions with Reeves and Reynolds. He highlighted their mutual commitment to fostering closer economic ties and strengthening the long-standing partnership. This meeting follows a previous dialogue between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

Trade negotiations between India and the UK have officially resumed as confirmed by Goyal and Reynolds, currently in Delhi. This collaboration builds on shared goals across diverse sectors, aiming for sustainable development and significant economic growth, showing a promising trajectory for future engagements.

The India-UK partnership spans various domains, including security, technology, climate, health, and education. Official reports from India's Commerce Ministry indicate a substantial growth of 12.38% in exports to the UK from April to September 2024, highlighting opportunities for strategic collaboration.

Key commodities, such as mineral fuels, machinery, and pharmaceuticals, dominate India's export portfolio to the UK, which is vital to achieving the ambitious USD 1 trillion export target by FY30. The UK has been identified as a priority market, with exports projected to reach USD 30 billion by 2029-30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

